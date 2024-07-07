DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

