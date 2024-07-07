Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Holdings Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,623,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NUGT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,409. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

