DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $118.19 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,656.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00559054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00270396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062318 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,115,717,614 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

