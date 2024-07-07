Defira Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Defira token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $0.06 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00142644 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

