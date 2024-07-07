Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lowered by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.45. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

