DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00080521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010577 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

