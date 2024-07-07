Critical Survey: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Towerstream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Towerstream has a beta of -440.65, indicating that its share price is 44,165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Towerstream and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORE Group $276.61 million 0.09 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.16

Towerstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Towerstream and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 848.39%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Towerstream.

Summary

KORE Group beats Towerstream on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream

(Get Free Report)

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.