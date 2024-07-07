Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $159.03 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

