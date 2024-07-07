Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cove Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

GLD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,950,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,163. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.