Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.