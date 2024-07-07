Contrasting Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) and Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trustmark and Burke & Herbert Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 3 1 0 2.25 Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 13.82% 10.04% 0.88% Burke & Herbert Financial Services 12.04% 6.82% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Trustmark and Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $1.10 billion 1.63 $165.49 million $2.57 11.42 Burke & Herbert Financial Services $164.85 million 4.33 $22.69 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trustmark beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

