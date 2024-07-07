Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (BTM) and Its Peers

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have a beta of 4.68, meaning that their average stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -67.34% -133.63% -12.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.90 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.87 billion $387.75 million 2.30

Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 442 1648 2519 83 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 205.06%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot competitors beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

