Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

