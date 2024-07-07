Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 424,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

C stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. 7,226,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

