Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 300,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,761,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $474.57. The company had a trading volume of 848,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.07 and a 200 day moving average of $428.77. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.