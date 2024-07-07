Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. 1,348,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.22.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.