Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,621,000 after buying an additional 95,839 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $510.10. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

