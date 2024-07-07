Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 975,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,496. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

