Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.50. The stock had a trading volume of 548,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,681. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

