Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TriSalus Life Sciences worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLSI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

TriSalus Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.