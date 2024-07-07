Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 195.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.07. The company had a trading volume of 490,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,510. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.46.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.