Conflux (CFX) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $566.13 million and approximately $35.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00583919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00112362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00036308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00270256 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,018,375,701 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,868,856 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,018,050,318.08 with 4,230,550,306.78 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12134797 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $45,163,688.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

