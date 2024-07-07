Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.
Coats Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13).
About Coats Group
