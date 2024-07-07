Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 331.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 161,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after acquiring an additional 295,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 14,692,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

