China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $2.00 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

