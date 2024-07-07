Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $67.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
Centerspace Stock Performance
Centerspace stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.