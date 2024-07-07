CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

