CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $87.21. 1,073,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

