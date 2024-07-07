Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Decreased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,874. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

