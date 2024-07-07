Casper Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $244.50 million and $4.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,736,536,132 coins and its circulating supply is 12,140,210,796 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,735,079,139 with 12,138,822,019 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02088583 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $4,658,000.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

