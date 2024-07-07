Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

CARR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,092. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.