Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,044,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,298. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

