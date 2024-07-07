Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

