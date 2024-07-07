C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.