BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $11.51 Million in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 893,896 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.21% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RCM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.88 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

