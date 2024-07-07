Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $235.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.44. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $245.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.