Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
RA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.29.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
