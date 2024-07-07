Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$10.38

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$670,192.40. Insiders have sold 589,240 shares of company stock worth $4,473,405 in the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

