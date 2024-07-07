Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $142.63

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of JBL opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 24.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Jabil by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 69,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

