Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

