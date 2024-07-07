BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,775 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 5.30% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $61,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,041. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.