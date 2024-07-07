BMO Capital Markets Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $74.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $2,030,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 122,178 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

