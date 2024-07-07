Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,667.09 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $40,667.09 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00080410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010581 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

