Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.18 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,144.12 billion and approximately $20.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,019.32 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.74 or 0.00582124 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040885 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00063467 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,618 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.