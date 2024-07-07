Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.18 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,144.12 billion and approximately $20.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,019.32 on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.74 or 0.00582124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00063467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,618 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

