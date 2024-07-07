Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $272.12. 4,237,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day moving average of $252.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

