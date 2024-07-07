Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.96 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

