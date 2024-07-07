AvocadoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $85,799.77 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $85,799.77 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for $897.87 or 0.01571394 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

