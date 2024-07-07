AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 576,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,395,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 30,727,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

