Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 131,278 shares of company stock worth $2,541,468 and have sold 205,672 shares worth $4,859,410. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

