Arweave Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.95 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.98 or 0.00039015 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $46.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,346.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00557725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

